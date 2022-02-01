GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.21 Million

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $89.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $61.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $421.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $421.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.87 million, with estimates ranging from $454.25 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.