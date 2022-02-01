GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 7.1%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 37,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 39,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 20.37%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.02% of GSE Systems worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

