Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Guess? worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

