Gulden Market Cap Achieves $3.89 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $12,204.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,553,364 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

