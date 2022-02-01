Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Purchases 178,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,358.70).

On Monday, January 24th, Mansour Al Alami acquired 75,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($6,050.01).

LON GMS opened at GBX 5.64 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The company has a market capitalization of £57.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.75.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

