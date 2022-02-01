Guy Chiarello Sells 8,408 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00.

FISV traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

