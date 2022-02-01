GXChain Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. GXChain has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,951,501 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

