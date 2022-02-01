Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GYRO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gyrodyne by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

