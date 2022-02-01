Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0984 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Hacken Token has a market cap of $46.88 million and $1.37 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.12 or 0.07149113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.27 or 0.99827294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053907 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,407,735 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.