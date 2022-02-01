Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

