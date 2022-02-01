Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Haemonetics stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
