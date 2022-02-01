Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 21,332 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $23,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.