Halving Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Halving Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Halving Token has a total market capitalization of $21,839.34 and approximately $44.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Halving Token

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

