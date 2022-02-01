Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,610. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

