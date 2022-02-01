Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,610. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.
