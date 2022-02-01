Hamster (HAM) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hamster has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $496,768.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.85 or 0.07205428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.58 or 1.00239742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

