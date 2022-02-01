Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $94.59 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $366,930.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.57 or 0.07196802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00287821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.00740251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00373797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 462,326,920 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

