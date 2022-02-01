Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.51.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

