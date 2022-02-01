Hany Massarany Buys 20,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXDX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 239,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,918. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

