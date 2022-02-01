Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$3.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.46. 604,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

