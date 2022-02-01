Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 5,821,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,084.0 days.
Shares of HRGLF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $25.65.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
