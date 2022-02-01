Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.