Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 76937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

