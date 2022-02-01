Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Hasbro worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1,013.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

