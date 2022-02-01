HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

