Head to Head Analysis: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) vs. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NICE and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 9.87 $196.67 million $2.98 86.59 Marqeta $290.29 million 23.13 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NICE and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80 Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50

NICE currently has a consensus price target of $320.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 84.23%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than NICE.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 10.84% 11.99% 7.43% Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52%

Summary

NICE beats Marqeta on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

