Head to Head Contrast: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Simmons First National alerts:

20.7% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simmons First National and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.81 $271.16 million $2.47 11.59 Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.29 $104.00 million $2.25 15.42

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simmons First National and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18% Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23%

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.