Heart Number (HTN) Price Hits $0.0003

Heart Number (CURRENCY:HTN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Heart Number has a total market capitalization of $744,059.39 and $72,614.00 worth of Heart Number was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heart Number coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Heart Number has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Heart Number Profile

Heart Number (HTN) is a coin. Heart Number’s total supply is 7,016,919,091 coins and its circulating supply is 2,215,926,951 coins. Heart Number’s official Twitter account is @HeartsNumber and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Heart Number is www.heartnumber.com . The official message board for Heart Number is medium.com/heartnumber

According to CryptoCompare, “HEART NUMBER offers predictions which are individualized to help with price prediction on Binance. It offers convenient trading and secretarial function not available on Binance. “

Buying and Selling Heart Number

