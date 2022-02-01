Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00185392 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00398382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070066 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

