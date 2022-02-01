Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.60 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.