Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.60 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.
Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.19.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
