Helix (HLIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $75,790.22

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Helix has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $75,790.22 and approximately $17.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.