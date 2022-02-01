Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.87

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 22081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.5502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

