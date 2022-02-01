Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.80% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $370,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

HLF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,112. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

