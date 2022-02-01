Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 30,131.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Herc worth $52,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 166.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc stock opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.