Hercules Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,945 put options on the company. This is an increase of 544% compared to the average volume of 457 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

