Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 4%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 9,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,895,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after buying an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.