Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,127.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $517,415.50 and $102,127.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.