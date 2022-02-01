Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $65.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Heska by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $63,789,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. Heska has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.