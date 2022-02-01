HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HHLA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

