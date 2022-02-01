HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 31,821 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
