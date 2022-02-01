HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 31,821 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

