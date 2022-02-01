Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on Hibernia REIT in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust, which acquires and holds investments. It operates through the following segments: Office Assets, Office Development Assets, Residential Assets, Industrial and Other Assets, and Central Assets and Costs. The Office Assets segment focuses in the central Dublin completed office buildings, all of which are generating rental income.

