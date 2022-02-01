HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 39.7% in January

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

