Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 48.1% in January

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $21,214,000.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

