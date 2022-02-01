Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $376.84 million and $7.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,355,837 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.