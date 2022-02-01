HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 5.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.55. 8,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLS. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

The company has a market cap of C$504.61 million and a P/E ratio of -24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.88.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.45%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

