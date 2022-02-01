HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Hits $8.83 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

