Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.71% of Hologic worth $132,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

