Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $26.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.