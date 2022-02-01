HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

