Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 364,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

