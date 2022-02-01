Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 364,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.