Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,274,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

